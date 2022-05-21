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Christians Need to Band Together Now In 24/7 Hours Fellowship
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1 view • May 21, 2022
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25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. Hebrews 10:25
25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. Hebrews 10:25
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