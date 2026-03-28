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A protester in London spoke out after being detained during an anti-genocide demonstration:
“I’m being arrested for holding a cardboard sign, while our government continues to sell weapons and use our air bases to carry out genocide in Palestine.”
Adding:
Update | Six Palestinian were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting police positions in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.