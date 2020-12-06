Co Host Russell J Holmes from Garage Rehab from the Discovery's new hit show. MAAPRTS interview. George Nemeh

#RussellJHolmes #GarageRehabTv #PremierEpisode #OffTheCuff Russell J Holmes from Garage Rehab #DrawYourOwnConclusions #Thank you #documentary #film #likeitis"OFF THE CUFF" EPISODECo Host of Discovery's new hit show Garage Rehab Mr. Russell J. Holmes. We are @ MAAP REAL TALK SHOW CAUGHT UP WITH HIM. Few minutes earlier I had a technical difficult with our Microphone so we did the interview like the old days Punched it in REAL TALK AS WE SHOULD. We were lucky enough that James Thornton (Imagine he was there purely oh his own) captured as a second camera, WHICH'S TOTALLY WAS AS THE NATURE OF BEAST DOES NOW WE FINALLY WERE ABLE TO EDIT THE WHOLE VERSION TOTALLY COINCIDENCE ...Authentic and Original MAAP REAL TALK..#BarrettJacksonThank you @catjackson427 and @craig_jackson427 for all the amazing hospitality. The whole crew at @barrett_jackson makes a wonderful experience something beyond words. See you at the next one. #blessed @garagerehabtv #maaprealtalkshow #russelljholmes #georgenemeh #maapreal......Producer/Director/Host sometimes cameraman/editor George NemehVideographers are George Nemeh and James ThorntonEditor James Thornton.Elena Thornton also had some contributions.Show: Off The Cuff Episode By George Nemeh Productions at MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.Producer/Director/Host George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2020#georgenemehmedia