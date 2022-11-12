Clare Daly: Has the war in Ukraine been a blow to multilateralism? #ukraine #nato #peace #eu

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970





India & Global Left



Premiered Nov 10, 2022Clare Daly is an Irish politician who has been a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Ireland for the Dublin constituency since July 2019. She is a member of Independents 4 Change, part of The Left in the European Parliament Since becoming a Member of the European Parliament, Clare has gained international attention for her radical advocacy for peace and justice. At India and Global Left, we discuss with Clare her recent speech on the European Parliament regarding state sponsor of terrorism that went viral. We talk to Clare on Irish politics, European sentiment on the war in Ukraine, role of NATO and the Global South, prospect of nuclear escalation and rise of anti -immigration sentiment in Europe. *Military exercise was organized in Brussels not Brazil, slip of tongue* Link of the speech: https://twitter.com/ClareDalyMEP/status/1583073033593712641 Feel free to connect with us through twitter @indiagloballeft mail: [email protected]

