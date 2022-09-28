Dr. Peter McCullough: NGOs Intentionally Suppressed Treatment of COVID-19 To Promote the Vaccine Agenda

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qfg3b7f
09/21/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: The Gates Foundation and CEPI intentionally put an early halt to large trials to treat COVID-19. They were suppressing treatment and allowing as much fear, suffering, hospitalization and death as possible to promote the vaccine agenda