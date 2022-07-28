Prelude to " The Strong Delusion": Cepher Academy Courses and UK Vist with Dr Stephen Pidgeon

The demand for this information, seemed to be a program in it's self. This YouTube PREMIER comes from the first segment of the "LIVE" program originally aired on Lamb Network TV on 22th July '22, detailing Dr. Stephen Pidgeon's "New Cepher Academy" courses and information relating to his UK visit and "meetings taking place this September 2022. For further information on UK meetings please email: [email protected] We look forward to growing with you as we explore the depths of the scriptures in these online courses: The Covenant of the Ten Devariym: You will engage in a comprehensive understanding of the commands, status, and judgments of Yahuah as expressed in the Torah of Moshe through the lens of the Ten Devariym - the handwriting of Yahuah himslef in the giving of the covenant to the house of Yashar'el. Ancient Days: History as found in the Cepher and other Ancient Writings. Piano from Scratch: A systematic teaching of music at the piano (or keyboard) which will reach even the very beginner. Dr. P will be instructing the 45 minute class once weekly and will be teaching how to read simple melodies, chord and scale theory, technique and ultimately even jazz chording and improvisation. A 66-ket keyboard is the minimum requirement.