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Einstein Curiosity Project - ASK QUESTIONS!
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154 views • October 21, 2021
We imagine Einstein explaining the value of asking questions; and that it's okay to be an "outsider". The capacity to think "outside the box" can result in making the greatest contributions to society. Invites young people to research other independent thinkers who've challenged established norms, and made huge differences in the world for the benefit of humanity.
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