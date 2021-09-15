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Resign Or Be Charged With Child Pornography – Mayor To School Board In Ohio
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480 views • September 15, 2021
Hudson, OH – Up until this past Monday, Hudson High School students in a senior College Credit Plus class called ‘Writing in the Liberal Arts II’, was using a book titled ‘642 Things to Write About.’

Apparently, these things listed below were approved and acceptable for minors according to the school board.

Reportedly, some of the prompts are as follows…

- Describe your favorite part of a man’s body using only verbs.
- Write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom.
- Describe a time when you wanted to orgasm but couldn’t.
- Come up with an X-rated Disney scenario.
- Write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal.
- List ten euphemisms for sex.
- Write about a roomful of people who want to sleep together.

“Members of the board, my name is Craig Shubert and I’m the mayor of this city. It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing, essentially what is child pornography in the classroom. I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m gonna give you a simple choice. Whether to choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged. Thank you.” – Craig Shubert, Hudson, Ohio Mayor

By Zach Heilman
September 15, 2021

Source - Red Voice Media
Keywords
mayorohiohudsoncraig shubertschool perverts
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