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Let us say what no one is saying – Big Tech Hates Jews
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42 views • July 02, 2021
Posted 30June2021 TFIglobal: Antisemitism continues to thrive on Big Tech, because the left-liberal ideology that dominates such platforms legitimizes hate campaigns against Israel and Jews. Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube, Social Media Banning, Antisemitism, Israel, Iran Trump, Hamas,
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