How to make Putin's cyber attack impossible It's easy! Text to speech engine only version SPREAD! IMPORTANT!

The intel agencies are supposed to protect and serve us and make Putin's cyber attack announced by Joe Biden impossible. The power supply is easiest to protect: pull the internet (ethernet) cable out of the computers that control our power supply (they call it droop speed control) now!

If they don't do this they are guilty of mass murder and treason because the kill switch cyber attack would destroy the computers of our power supply beyond repair and millions would die because we'd be without electricity thus without our refrigerators, thermostats (heating) and electrical pumps of our tap water so it would kill millions in days.

After the cyber attack they are supposed to repair the damages. It's not a reason to declare martial law and steal all our rightful possessions wich is their plan obviously.

The Cobden Club memo makes clear they want to reduce the global population quote by whatever means necessary unquote and the David Spangler quote about non Masons not entering the quote New Age unquote makes clear they are going to eradicate billions of people, not just millions, and the way they're going to attempt to democide us all is with a quantum dot tattoo microneedle patch with gene drive genocide quote vaccines unquote in them tied to a basic income so people will die from the jab that comes with or is in the patch or from starvation if they do not have enough food and especially water.

So we need to make the cyber attack impossible and make Global Genedrive Genocide impossible by implementing laws that ban forced injection and extortion with a tattoo jab tied to a basic income after martial law is declared now.





Dutch inflation leaps to 17%, boosted by high energy prices

Reuters Sep 30, 2022





The price of energy in the Netherlands is 27 times higher than 2 years ago! 📈 30 Euro per MegaWatthour 2 years ago, recently it was almost 800 Euro.





How the higher energy prices are murdering people:

A higher energy price means the prices of everything go up and life becomes unaffordable for the middle and low income group people that die off as a result.

Small businesses cannot afford the higher energy prices which are easy to deal with for large corporations that spend only a tiny amount of their massive fortune on energy so only corporations remain.

Stop this corporate and ecofascism now!

Squash corporate and ecofascism!





It doesn't take a genious to figure out that millions of people died from the higher energy prices world wide already besides the suicides: people sitting in the cold getting sick because otherwise they cannot pay the energy bills, people not being able to afford the things they used to be able to afford including natural cures and treatments, people not being able to afford bio organic eco products any more dying from the pesticides in their food, people ending up on the street because they cannot pay the rent and the housing shortage etcetera. These things have already happened, thousands if not millions have died from the higher energy prices which are generating a gigantic crisis because the genocidal WEF politicians guilty of mass murder with these measures are doing this world wide.





Stop their illegal democide!





Non-negotiable demands of the Global Resistance:

No forced tattoo like in Auschwitz!

No concentration camps made of schools and our homes!

No forced injections!

No forced brain chip!

No forced "test"!

No deportations!

No insects (they contain pathogenic parasites)!

No vaccine passport tied to a basic income!

No forced CBDC, keep the cash society for an emergency!

No vax passport! 🚮🛂





Never again concentration camps!





Arrest politicians guilty of mass murder with their genocidal measures before they annihilate us all!💥





💥 Our body our choice 💥 Also after declaring Martial Law. Article 3 They cannot have tested the long term effects of their Entero virus injections either.







