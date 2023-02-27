Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 25, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, God has sent Me to you to, from this place, call My poor children to conversion.





Do not throw away the Grace that the Lord has granted you through My Presence.





Place your trust and hope in the Lord.





Seek ye in the first place the things of Heaven.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal. Listen ye to Me.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





My Jesus loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Be ye attentive to the Signs of God.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Pedro Regis is the visionary of the alleged apparitions of Our Lady of Anguera in Brazil.





Pedro has allegedly received over 5000 messages since 1987.





The messages touch on a wide variety of subjects containing nothing incompatible with Church teachings or approved private revelations.





While the church is always cautious of alleged apparitions,





Pedro has general support from his Archbishop Zanoni Demettino Castro of the Archdiocese of Eira de Santana.





