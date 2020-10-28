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Whitney Webb exposes operation Warp Speed! What the mainstream won't whisper!
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140 views • October 28, 2020
Jason Bermas with Whitney Webb, October 8, 2020
No matter who wins the election, operation Warp Speed comes to the United States... a little messy but very informative interview.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/uncategorized/secretive-hhs-ai-platform-to-predict-us-covid-19-outbreaks-weeks-in-advance/
Whitney
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/whitney-webb/
Jason
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth16
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
No matter who wins the election, operation Warp Speed comes to the United States... a little messy but very informative interview.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/uncategorized/secretive-hhs-ai-platform-to-predict-us-covid-19-outbreaks-weeks-in-advance/
Whitney
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/whitney-webb/
Jason
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth16
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
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