HOSPITALS HAVE BECOME THE KILLING FIELDS -- DONALD JEFFRIES

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Donald Jeffries returns to SGT Report to explain how a hospital in Virginia killed his brother Ricky. It's a story all too common now as hospitals across America have become the new killing fields thanks to the CARES ACT and the Fauci-NIH-CDC death protocols.