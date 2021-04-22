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Useful Idiot Lebron -- Puts Cop who Saved Black Girl's Life in Crosshairs (Media Framing)
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20 views • April 22, 2021
LeBron James is an example of the useful idiots advancing radical left-wing agenda, and the decimation of America, as he tweets out "You're next" regarding a police officer, who depending On how you frame it, saved a black girls life when called upon.
The police are being abolished by the hateful rhetoric of the left, and the DA's, Like Mike Schmidt of Multnomah county, Portland, releasing all criminals who assault officers. The cost of maintaining a police force for a city will rise substantially as the quality of work decreases.
It's the intentional dissolution of America, that use LeBron James as a cudgel to wedge his popularity between us.
This goes for Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, and all the supposed leaders of the United States government calling us systemically racist, and an evil country, and creating more of it.
#lebronjames #police #abolishthepolice
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The police are being abolished by the hateful rhetoric of the left, and the DA's, Like Mike Schmidt of Multnomah county, Portland, releasing all criminals who assault officers. The cost of maintaining a police force for a city will rise substantially as the quality of work decreases.
It's the intentional dissolution of America, that use LeBron James as a cudgel to wedge his popularity between us.
This goes for Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, and all the supposed leaders of the United States government calling us systemically racist, and an evil country, and creating more of it.
#lebronjames #police #abolishthepolice
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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