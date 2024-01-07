Cancel these communists | Eva Vlaardingerbroek rejects carbon credits to curb climate change | GBNews





Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar), on the WEF's plan to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID, under the guise of tackling the imaginary "climate crisis":





"The CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks said, if everyone gets individual personal carbon credits, why don't we make it so that rich people, who for example want to go on holiday a little too often, can buy personal carbon credits from people who can't afford buying plane tickets or eating meat too often?"





"So what will happen is the rich will get richer, the poor will get poorer, and they're saying it openly as if it's not a controversial thing at all. It's neo-feudalism. That's what it is."





Source:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wLsRo1Bxdsc