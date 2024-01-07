Create New Account
Eva Vlaardingerbroek rejects carbon credits to curb climate change | GBNews
channel image
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
385 views
Published 20 hours ago

Cancel these communists | Eva Vlaardingerbroek rejects carbon credits to curb climate change | GBNews


Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar), on the WEF's plan to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID, under the guise of tackling the imaginary "climate crisis":


"The CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks said, if everyone gets individual personal carbon credits, why don't we make it so that rich people, who for example want to go on holiday a little too often, can buy personal carbon credits from people who can't afford buying plane tickets or eating meat too often?"


"So what will happen is the rich will get richer, the poor will get poorer, and they're saying it openly as if it's not a controversial thing at all. It's neo-feudalism. That's what it is."


Source:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wLsRo1Bxdsc

Keywords
climate change hoaxcarbon creditseva vlaardingerbroekgbnews

