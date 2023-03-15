Secret insider guide to lawyers, courts; winning in law, life, savings, karma, law of attraction. Our articling students said Danny Devito in The Rainmaker played my role. Conspiracy. Deprogram x MSM

WATCH THIS VIDEO IF, FOR, or TO:
Life-saving, money-saving, soul-saving solutions
Need deprogramming from MSM's depiction of laws, law firms, trials
Potential litigants
Litigants in a legal limbo
Liars and cheats
Victims of medical abuse
Fraud victims
Spouses fighting over matrimonial assets
Career-confused, with an Adverse Childhood Experiences Test score ≤ 2
Those inspired, or moved, by Grisham's "The Rainmaker" or Travolta in "A Class Action"
Anxiety that is still healable by magnesium supplements
How Divorce, Inc. took ≥100% of the assets of a spouse with Cluster-B in DSM V
What percent Divorce, Inc. will take out of a normal couple's combined assets
Conspiracy among lawyers
Contemplating cohabitation agreements or marriage contracts
Buying, relying on, on insurance
Want to be an Erin Brokovich
TANGENTIAL TO THESE LAWS :
Civil Litigation including Division of Assets
Class Proceedings Act
Karma
Abraham Hicks' Law Of Attraction (not taught here)
Curse of Murmuring
DISCLAIMER:
Not a lawyer.
No legal advice.
For entertainment, e.g. scriptwriters
