Bruce Lee's kick at normal speed + differences

Some of Bruce Lee's best kicks shown in his movies are done in slow motion depriving us of seeing what it would look like normally in real time. I attempt to show this here, as well as, explain the differences in a Side Kick vs. Thrust Kick.

Movie Sources: The Way of The Dragon and Enter the Dragon

PLAYLISTS:

Original Songs:

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/3db029ea-105e-4128-8f89-e4898cab829f

Martial Arts:

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1f5d18d8-2d23-4f1d-9dd6-0cff726f79df

Note:

I protest using Disqus, so for comments with a reply please email me:

[email protected]