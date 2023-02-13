Create New Account
Bruce Lee's kick at normal speed + differences
WingChunReEngineered
Published 19 hours ago |

Some of Bruce Lee's best kicks shown in his movies are done in slow motion depriving us of seeing what it would look like normally in real time. I attempt to show this here, as well as, explain the differences in a Side Kick vs. Thrust Kick.

Movie Sources: The Way of The Dragon and Enter the Dragon

Note:

I protest using Disqus, so for comments with a reply please email me:

[email protected]

martial artskung fubruce leekicking

