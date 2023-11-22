Create New Account
NWO: Archbishop of Canterbury says get vaccinated to show love towards your neighbour!
Follower of Christ777
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Understanding the lies

What a crock! As a friend of the pope, Justin Welby is echoing what pope Francis said in 2021 that it was a moral obligation to get vaccinated when countless millions of vaccinated individuals have been severely injured or have died because of the poison / virus in the COVID-19 vaccines!

Do not get vaccinated if you want to live!

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuason of godvaccinatedyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsarchbishop of canterburyanother comforterfather of spiritslove towards your neighbour

