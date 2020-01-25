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From China, Coronavirus update 1
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68 views • January 25, 2020
Evidence the virus has spread into my area now. Inside reports are that it is much worse than being officially reported. I am so happy to know a man named Jesus Christ always, but especially at times like this...Could you imagine the fear in the hearts of these who don't know Jesus? And in the hearts of so many, who only pretend to, when tribulation begins in America? Where will the pew warmers run?
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