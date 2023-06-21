Create New Account
Are you Prepared for the COVID Tsunami of Deaths?
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Sourced of - Vejon Health - youtube.com/watch?v=ihgXQqfajKg


The recent discussion with Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr Rob Rennebohm was very sobering. Predictions of a looming health disaster!


Recent data from Mortality Watch supports the concern that deaths are rising across the Western world, and there is not enough attempts to mitigate the trend.


mortality.watch

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi

