Are you Prepared for the COVID Tsunami of Deaths?
Sourced of - Vejon Health - youtube.com/watch?v=ihgXQqfajKg
The recent discussion with Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr Rob Rennebohm was very sobering. Predictions of a looming health disaster!
Recent data from Mortality Watch supports the concern that deaths are rising across the Western world, and there is not enough attempts to mitigate the trend.
mortality.watch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.