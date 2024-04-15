Dr David Martin on "Pandemic Treaty" Global World Government Signing over all Human Rights by a Non Elected Pedo Group headed by Kluas Anal Swab (son of Nazi officer)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.