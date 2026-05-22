Hitler said the Jews wanted to establish Israel as a nation state as a place for criminals to hide

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In 1925, Adolf Hitler wrote, "It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organization for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.”
— Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, Chapter 11 (1925)
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Credit to Truth4Freedom, @MrBiglyTruth on X, for posting this video clip.
https://x.com/MrBiglyTruth/status/2056938259205562489
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Links to articles shown in this video:
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/how-jewish-american-pedophiles-hide-from-justice-in-israel/
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2022-07-25/ty-article/.premium/tip-of-the-iceberg-how-foreign-sex-offenders-find-refuge-in-israel/00000182-3532-d7e9-af96-3d73c52c0000
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/israel-safe-haven-paedophiles-jerusalem-sex-abuse-jewish-community-watch-a7445246.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-jewish-american-pedophiles-hide-from-justice-in-israel/
https://tuzarapost.substack.com/p/israel-declared-sex-offender-paradise
https://www.mintpressnews.com/thanks-to-government-inaction-israel-has-become-a-haven-for-international-scammers-and-fraud/251883/
https://shoah.org.uk/french-family-demands-justice-from-israel-extradition-of-gregory-chelli-2/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/many-accused-jewish-pedophiles-in-us-flee-to-israel-report/
https://nationalvanguard.org/2016/05/israel-is-the-organ-harvesting-and-human-trafficking-capital-of-the-world/
https://mondoweiss.net/2025/02/a-brief-history-of-israels-theft-and-trafficking-of-palestinian-organs/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/israel-safe-haven-paedophiles-jerusalem-sex-abuse-jewish-community-watch-a7445246.html
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