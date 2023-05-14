Create New Account
Biblical Health #49: The 10% Tithe Is For Walking In The Footsteps Of Christ Not The Church...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 17 hours ago |

     Quit Giving Your Tithe of 10% To The Church which is 98% Pagan & Anti-Scripture. Quit Paying The Rabbis Your 10% because You're Supporting Their False God Baal/Vaal... The Tithe is to be saved so you can go to the pilgrim feasts and walk in the footsteps of Christ...

Keywords
christchurchmelchizedektithesynagoguesukkothbiblical healthpilgrim feast

