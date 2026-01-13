Apocalypse Proof Cheesy Egg English Muffins! (Straight from you pantry)

🥚 You don’t need a fridge, a drive-thru, or even electricity to have a hot, cheesy breakfast sandwich that tastes like a $5 McMuffin because this bad boy costs $1.74, takes 10 minutes, and uses only pantry staples. That means it’s not just delicious, it’s emergency food disguised as comfort food. Whether you're in a blackout, on a camping trip, or prepping for the apocalypse, this cheesy pantry egg English muffin has your back (and your belly). 💥🧯🍳

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cheesy-egg-english-muffin

🚨 In this episode of Wake Up Wednesday, I show you how to make fluffy eggs using powdered egg, milk, and syrup (trust me), broiled to perfection and served on a sourdough English muffin. Everything I use is shelf-stable, affordable, and tastes way better than survival food has any right to. No fridge? No problem. This is your new go-to for breakfast at home, on the road, or at the end of the world. 🌍🔥

🧯If you’re not already storing these ingredients in your pantry, now’s the time. Head to LoadedPotato.org and use my free Auto Grocery Calculator to build your doomsday meal plan in seconds. It calculates the exact groceries you need for 1, 5, or even 20 people and adds them right to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart. Apocalypse or not, you'll always be 10 minutes from a hot breakfast.

