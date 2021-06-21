© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barbara Loe Fisher (Co-Founder & President, National Vaccine Information Center) - V.I.E. Event 2019, Washington D.C. (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
474 views • June 21, 2021
Barbara Loe Fisher (Co-Founder & President, National Vaccine Information Center) - V.I.E. Event 2019, Washington D.C. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Truth Health Freedom at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/2c9092c3-6ddf-4abc-962b-266c13549216
V.I.E. Event, November 14, 2019 - National Mall, Washington D.C.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Truth Health Freedom at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/2c9092c3-6ddf-4abc-962b-266c13549216
V.I.E. Event, November 14, 2019 - National Mall, Washington D.C.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.