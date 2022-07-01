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This Signals SLINGSHOT Reversal In Silver & Miners | Michael Oliver
Liberty and Finance
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139 views • July 01, 2022

The gold market is holding up despite the recent downturn in silver, mining stocks, and the general equity market. "Why isn't gold collapsing with the stock market?" asks momentum analyst Michael Oliver. He speculates that large fund managers are giving up on paper assets in favor of gold. He sees a major reversal in the rest of the metals sector as more fund managers move away from stocks.

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silver newssilver commentarygold newsgold commentary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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