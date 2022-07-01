This Signals SLINGSHOT Reversal In Silver & Miners | Michael Oliver

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The gold market is holding up despite the recent downturn in silver, mining stocks, and the general equity market. "Why isn't gold collapsing with the stock market?" asks momentum analyst Michael Oliver. He speculates that large fund managers are giving up on paper assets in favor of gold. He sees a major reversal in the rest of the metals sector as more fund managers move away from stocks.