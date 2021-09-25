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PART 2 Dr. Robert Malone on Ivermectin, Escape Mutants, and the Faulty Logic of Vaccine Mandates - Epoch Times 20200904
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82 views • September 25, 2021
Dear Malaysian, have you watched Part1 already? Go to https://malaysiakini.org.
NEED MORE EVIDENCE? CHECK THE SCIENCE IN THE LINKS BELOW.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Taken from: September 4, 2021 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-2-dr-robert-malone-on-ivermectin-escape-mutants-and-the-faulty-logic-of-vaccine-mandates_3981859.html
“Ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19” — The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8406455/
“Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019” — Chest Journal
https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(20)34898-4/fulltext
“Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19” — American Journal of Therapeutics
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
“Effects of Ivermectin in Patients With COVID-19: A Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Clinical Trial” — Clinical Therapeutics
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8101859/
“Dexamethasone in Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32678530/
“ACTIV-6: COVID-19 Study of Repurposed Medications” — NIH
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04885530?view=record
“Convergent antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in convalescent and vaccinated individuals” — Cell Reports
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(21)01042-1
“Reduced sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 variant Delta to antibody neutralization” — Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03777-9
The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is poised to acquire complete resistance to wild-type spike vaccines (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.22.457114v1.full
“Mutation rate of COVID-19 virus is at least 50 percent higher than previously thought” — Phys.org
https://phys.org/news/2021-08-mutation-covid-virus-percent-higher.html
“Infection and Vaccine-Induced Neutralizing-Antibody Responses to the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 Variants” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMc2107799?articleTools=true
“Why is the ongoing mass vaccination experiment driving a rapid evolutionary response of SARS-CoV-2?” — Trial Site News
https://trialsitenews.com/why-is-the-ongoing-mass-vaccination-experiment-driving-a-rapid-evolutionary-response-of-sars-cov-2/
“The emergence and ongoing convergent evolution of the N501Y lineages coincides with a major global shift in the SARS-CoV-2 selective landscape” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7941658/
“The Lambda variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a better chance than the Delta variant to escape vaccines” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.25.457692v1
“Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens” — PLOS Biology
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article/info:doi/10.1371/journal.pbio.1002198
“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant” (Note: This is a preprint).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1
“Fauci: Amount of virus in breakthrough delta cases ‘almost identical’ to unvaccinated” — The Hill
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565831-fauci-amount-of-virus-in-breakthrough-delta-cases-almost-identical
CDC: “Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
“Predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.19.21262139v1.article-info
“New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over” — ScienceNews
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/delta-variant-studies-cdc-coronavirus-covid-pandemic
“Read: Internal CDC document on breakthrough infections” — The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/cdc-breakthrough-infections/94390e3a-5e45-44a5-ac40-2744e4e25f2e/
“New UCSF study: Vaccine-resistant viruses are driving ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections” — The Mercury News
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/27/new-ucsf-study-vaccine-resistant-viruses-are-driving-breakthrough-covid-infections/
“Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.article-info
Subscribe to the American Thought Leaders newsletter and Follow them on Parler, Facebook or YouTube.
NEED MORE EVIDENCE? CHECK THE SCIENCE IN THE LINKS BELOW.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Taken from: September 4, 2021 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-2-dr-robert-malone-on-ivermectin-escape-mutants-and-the-faulty-logic-of-vaccine-mandates_3981859.html
“Ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19” — The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8406455/
“Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019” — Chest Journal
https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(20)34898-4/fulltext
“Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19” — American Journal of Therapeutics
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8088823/
“Effects of Ivermectin in Patients With COVID-19: A Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Clinical Trial” — Clinical Therapeutics
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8101859/
“Dexamethasone in Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32678530/
“ACTIV-6: COVID-19 Study of Repurposed Medications” — NIH
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04885530?view=record
“Convergent antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in convalescent and vaccinated individuals” — Cell Reports
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(21)01042-1
“Reduced sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 variant Delta to antibody neutralization” — Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03777-9
The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is poised to acquire complete resistance to wild-type spike vaccines (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.22.457114v1.full
“Mutation rate of COVID-19 virus is at least 50 percent higher than previously thought” — Phys.org
https://phys.org/news/2021-08-mutation-covid-virus-percent-higher.html
“Infection and Vaccine-Induced Neutralizing-Antibody Responses to the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 Variants” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMc2107799?articleTools=true
“Why is the ongoing mass vaccination experiment driving a rapid evolutionary response of SARS-CoV-2?” — Trial Site News
https://trialsitenews.com/why-is-the-ongoing-mass-vaccination-experiment-driving-a-rapid-evolutionary-response-of-sars-cov-2/
“The emergence and ongoing convergent evolution of the N501Y lineages coincides with a major global shift in the SARS-CoV-2 selective landscape” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7941658/
“The Lambda variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a better chance than the Delta variant to escape vaccines” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.25.457692v1
“Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens” — PLOS Biology
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article/info:doi/10.1371/journal.pbio.1002198
“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant” (Note: This is a preprint).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1
“Fauci: Amount of virus in breakthrough delta cases ‘almost identical’ to unvaccinated” — The Hill
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565831-fauci-amount-of-virus-in-breakthrough-delta-cases-almost-identical
CDC: “Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
“Predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.19.21262139v1.article-info
“New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over” — ScienceNews
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/delta-variant-studies-cdc-coronavirus-covid-pandemic
“Read: Internal CDC document on breakthrough infections” — The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/cdc-breakthrough-infections/94390e3a-5e45-44a5-ac40-2744e4e25f2e/
“New UCSF study: Vaccine-resistant viruses are driving ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections” — The Mercury News
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/27/new-ucsf-study-vaccine-resistant-viruses-are-driving-breakthrough-covid-infections/
“Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.article-info
Subscribe to the American Thought Leaders newsletter and Follow them on Parler, Facebook or YouTube.
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