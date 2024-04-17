Create New Account
MIDDLE EAST ABOUT TO ERUPT INTO A MAJOR WAR
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.16.2024


ARABIA/JORDAN DEFENDED ISRAEL DURING IRAN'S ASSAULT

https://www.independentsentinel.com/saudi-arabia-jordan-defended-israel-during-irans-assault/


U.S. SECURITY COUNCIL EMERGENCY MEETING

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2024/04/15/UN-Security-Council-emergency-meeting/8961713163585/


WAR DRUMS, U.S. DESTROYERS MOVE

https://www.westernjournal.com/war-drums-us-destroyers-move/


DENVER TO DEFUND POLICE AND FIRE DEPT., PUT NEEDS OF ILLEGALS FIRST

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/denver-to-defund-police-fire-dept-in-order-to-fund-services-and-housing-for-illegal-newcomers/


HOW SOON WILL THE SAN ANDREAS FAULT CREATE A MAJOR EARTHQUAKE?

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-04-12-rumblings-san-andreas-earthquake-new-madrid-next.html


LOUISIANA'S TEN COMMANDMENTS LEGISLATION HEADED TO SENATE

https://www.ksla.com/2024/04/11/house-approved-10-commandments-legislation-headed-louisiana-senate/


BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK FLIPS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/far-left-radical-blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-flips/


BAND AIDS BANDAGES AND PFAS FOREVER CHEMICALS

https://www.mamavation.com/health/band-aids-bandages-pfas-forever-chemicals-report.html


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

