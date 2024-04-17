MIDDLE EAST ABOUT TO ERUPT INTO A MAJOR WAR

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.16.2024
ARABIA/JORDAN DEFENDED ISRAEL DURING IRAN'S ASSAULT
https://www.independentsentinel.com/saudi-arabia-jordan-defended-israel-during-irans-assault/
U.S. SECURITY COUNCIL EMERGENCY MEETING
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2024/04/15/UN-Security-Council-emergency-meeting/8961713163585/
WAR DRUMS, U.S. DESTROYERS MOVE
https://www.westernjournal.com/war-drums-us-destroyers-move/
DENVER TO DEFUND POLICE AND FIRE DEPT., PUT NEEDS OF ILLEGALS FIRST
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/denver-to-defund-police-fire-dept-in-order-to-fund-services-and-housing-for-illegal-newcomers/
HOW SOON WILL THE SAN ANDREAS FAULT CREATE A MAJOR EARTHQUAKE?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-04-12-rumblings-san-andreas-earthquake-new-madrid-next.html
LOUISIANA'S TEN COMMANDMENTS LEGISLATION HEADED TO SENATE
https://www.ksla.com/2024/04/11/house-approved-10-commandments-legislation-headed-louisiana-senate/
BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK FLIPS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/far-left-radical-blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-flips/
BAND AIDS BANDAGES AND PFAS FOREVER CHEMICALS
https://www.mamavation.com/health/band-aids-bandages-pfas-forever-chemicals-report.html
