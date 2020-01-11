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Homeless Camps On The Streets Of Portland Oregon!
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65 views • January 11, 2020
Tons of homeless people camping on the streets of Portland, Oregon! This problem has only gotten worse over time.
The Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is super expensive with no way to pay for it except raising taxes. No one wants to raise taxes. Most homeless people don't want to give up any of their rights, including their right to live on the streets. It's highly unlikely that the mental institutions that were closed in the 70's will ever be re opened.
The Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is super expensive with no way to pay for it except raising taxes. No one wants to raise taxes. Most homeless people don't want to give up any of their rights, including their right to live on the streets. It's highly unlikely that the mental institutions that were closed in the 70's will ever be re opened.
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