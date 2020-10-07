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CPS and Family Court corruption!
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73 views • October 07, 2020
interview with Dave Jose on CPS corruption and ways we can help fight injustice in the system!
to catch our live show every Thursday at 5pm like and follow us on Facebook at: https://facebook.com/freethetruthnews
so help keep this show on the air and the ground to keep you informed on issues mainstream media won't touch you can donate to our Venmo: @Jen-justice-
to catch our live show every Thursday at 5pm like and follow us on Facebook at: https://facebook.com/freethetruthnews
so help keep this show on the air and the ground to keep you informed on issues mainstream media won't touch you can donate to our Venmo: @Jen-justice-
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