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Who Control and Rule the World? The Jesuits Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [31.12.2016]
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99 views • March 03, 2021
You may see somethings you have never seen anywhere else on the internet here.
Somethings may blow your mind and shock your world you live in, but thats what needs to happen to those asleep!
HE WHO CONTROLS THE DNA, CONTROLS EVERYTHING! THE SECRET OF 666!
This site is not about Anti-Jew, Anti-American, Anti-Christmas, Anti-Easter.. its about Anti-Christ who is the real enemy!
I try to upload informative videos that Expose the Nephilim, Fallen Angels, Illuminati, Skull and Bones, Freemasons, New World Order, Secret Societies, Gibborim, Transhumanism, Singularity etc..
The Logo represents the coming Mark of the Beast.. Man trying to live forever his way.. Half Tech/Half Human!
Last kingdom is a mix of Iron and Clay Daniel 2:43
The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures;
Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space.
Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The Jesuits,Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [1:00:29 min]
Nicholson1968 - 132K subscribers
100,731 views•Dec 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/v8jASoemxWg
Support Nicholson1968 at: https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
Transhumanism-gHost in sHell: https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;video_id=qExgtWV_mEI (blocked)
My Name is Cain..Tubal Cain: https://youtu.be/4Qga2eWzsSQ
Lucifer through the Looking Glass: https://youtu.be/8BXLryBJw24
Illuminati BedTime Stories You Never Heard https://youtu.be/x4BTu3ey5Q4
Freemasons.Fallen Angels Lies Coming Undone! https://youtu.be/vvEp8E1MQAQ
Can U Hear Me Now Series:
Part1: https://youtu.be/5DnkvekCfWQ?
Part2: https://youtu.be/t40dY1gCoPg?
Satan The Shape I'm In: https://youtu.be/ssg8xALQcHQ
Less of Self:Illuminati's Rich Man All Mixed up: https://youtu.be/ZGOuqPRAnGM
The Age of the Great Work-Secrets of the Georgia GuideStones: https://youtu.be/Y7pBMCwGbSM
The Elite's Man of the Future telling you about the Past: https://youtu.be/taUxP5ezyG8
About Nicholson1968: Nicholson1968 Gets Personal: https://youtu.be/7trTWUJDAsw
The Elite's Know whats in a Number...Do You?: https://youtu.be/YsUY7V1QyX0
Music Used and remixed Here: DoUSeeWhatEyec Singles Available for Download:
ITunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/1130731409
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/091rmABpairwK9Q0EZSHsa
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=DoUSeeWhatEyec&;i=digital-music&search-type=ss&ref=ntt_srch_drd_B01I97ZYNI
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/theme/promotion_gpm_shutdown_ctp
Full PlayList with extra music used by Nicholson1968 at; https://www.nicholson1968.com/music-used-by-nicholson1968.html
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://rumble.com/user/Nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/Nicholson1968doucwhateyec/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY1qAHQ-TcQ92Tg0ddH28w
https://twitter.com/nicholson1968
https://nicholson1968.logosoftwear.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
Somethings may blow your mind and shock your world you live in, but thats what needs to happen to those asleep!
HE WHO CONTROLS THE DNA, CONTROLS EVERYTHING! THE SECRET OF 666!
This site is not about Anti-Jew, Anti-American, Anti-Christmas, Anti-Easter.. its about Anti-Christ who is the real enemy!
I try to upload informative videos that Expose the Nephilim, Fallen Angels, Illuminati, Skull and Bones, Freemasons, New World Order, Secret Societies, Gibborim, Transhumanism, Singularity etc..
The Logo represents the coming Mark of the Beast.. Man trying to live forever his way.. Half Tech/Half Human!
Last kingdom is a mix of Iron and Clay Daniel 2:43
The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures;
Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space.
Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The Jesuits,Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [1:00:29 min]
Nicholson1968 - 132K subscribers
100,731 views•Dec 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/v8jASoemxWg
Support Nicholson1968 at: https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
Transhumanism-gHost in sHell: https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;video_id=qExgtWV_mEI (blocked)
My Name is Cain..Tubal Cain: https://youtu.be/4Qga2eWzsSQ
Lucifer through the Looking Glass: https://youtu.be/8BXLryBJw24
Illuminati BedTime Stories You Never Heard https://youtu.be/x4BTu3ey5Q4
Freemasons.Fallen Angels Lies Coming Undone! https://youtu.be/vvEp8E1MQAQ
Can U Hear Me Now Series:
Part1: https://youtu.be/5DnkvekCfWQ?
Part2: https://youtu.be/t40dY1gCoPg?
Satan The Shape I'm In: https://youtu.be/ssg8xALQcHQ
Less of Self:Illuminati's Rich Man All Mixed up: https://youtu.be/ZGOuqPRAnGM
The Age of the Great Work-Secrets of the Georgia GuideStones: https://youtu.be/Y7pBMCwGbSM
The Elite's Man of the Future telling you about the Past: https://youtu.be/taUxP5ezyG8
About Nicholson1968: Nicholson1968 Gets Personal: https://youtu.be/7trTWUJDAsw
The Elite's Know whats in a Number...Do You?: https://youtu.be/YsUY7V1QyX0
Music Used and remixed Here: DoUSeeWhatEyec Singles Available for Download:
ITunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/1130731409
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/091rmABpairwK9Q0EZSHsa
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=DoUSeeWhatEyec&;i=digital-music&search-type=ss&ref=ntt_srch_drd_B01I97ZYNI
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/theme/promotion_gpm_shutdown_ctp
Full PlayList with extra music used by Nicholson1968 at; https://www.nicholson1968.com/music-used-by-nicholson1968.html
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://rumble.com/user/Nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/Nicholson1968doucwhateyec/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY1qAHQ-TcQ92Tg0ddH28w
https://twitter.com/nicholson1968
https://nicholson1968.logosoftwear.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
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