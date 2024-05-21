Create New Account
Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith on… Russia, Israel, Trump & the Swamp, Obama, and the Media Attacks on Joe Rogan
Published 17 hours ago

Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith on… Russia, Israel, Trump & the Swamp, Obama, and the Media Attacks on Joe Rogan

Dave Smith is a Libertarian, comedian and hosts the podcast “Part of the Problem.”


TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00
Dave Smith on being a Libertarian
00:22:45
DC is the Most Powerful Organization in History
00:43:26
Trump is Hated by all of the Right People
01:14:01
Why Did America go into Iraq?
02:09:54
The War on Terror and post-9/11 Years

