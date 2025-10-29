From Hillary to Mamdani to the Autopen, We Were RIGHT

Oct. 29, 2025 - This week the evidence continues to mount that top Democrats committed gross sins against the American people.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





My latest interview with Kristi Leigh: https://lindelltv.com/trump-gets-peace-doesnt-get-god/?channel=4751



