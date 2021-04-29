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Kevin J. Johnston Talks to Kids and ask Them What They Think About Lockdowns
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41 views • April 29, 2021
On tonight's show, Kevin talks to kids and asks them how they feel about the lockdowns and gets their perspective on how it has effected them personally, mentally and physically. Kids don't lie and they know the truth better than half of the adults put together. Children are our future as we all need to stand and support them through these horrible times. They deserve to get their life back is most all want from this.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
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