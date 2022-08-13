They are feeding people cloned meat and not telling them? Problems? They don't know? Really

Jim Crenshaw





They don't know what the meat is going to do to us, but they approved it anyway. The don't know what the milk will do to the children but they will put it out for consumption. They don't know and they sure don't care. Another way to kill us.





Labeling? Spare me. Monsanto and the FDA have been having label sex for years. There is no telling what kind of GMO bat shit crazy stuff we are being fed. If you are reading a label for anything but comic relief, you don't get it.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2g3PefZ7IcCn/







