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[WATCH TO END] "A Bitter Decree: The Mother Of Seven" - Judgements For Sin/ Fall Of The Armed Forces
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142 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: 'The mother of seven': A woman who will lose all her sons in WAR. A time of grief and destruction is coming, a time where women will greatly grieve because of the loss of their men- husbands, fathers, brothers and sons. America's war machine will be crushed. Through pointless wars and because of increased international and domestic conflicts U.S. soldiers and the entire military complex will find themselves surrounded, outperformed and eventually killed in droves by their enemies. God says because the USA refused to make Him her defense, because she refused to serve Him as God - He will let her fall.
Another list of sins: child sexual abuse, evil children, sexual perversions- i.e. adultery, bestiality, fornication, same-sex relations, for abortion, murder and so much more, America will be judged, emptied and the land finally given her rest. May the righteous seek God about these prophetic words and continue to pray to escape these judgement. God bless you.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/a-bitter-decree-the-mother-of-seven-october-20-2019/
Other prophecies referenced in this video:
THE IRON DECREE ----- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/3123/
AN ORIGINAL PEOPLE ------ https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/05/an-original-people-december-5-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: 'The mother of seven': A woman who will lose all her sons in WAR. A time of grief and destruction is coming, a time where women will greatly grieve because of the loss of their men- husbands, fathers, brothers and sons. America's war machine will be crushed. Through pointless wars and because of increased international and domestic conflicts U.S. soldiers and the entire military complex will find themselves surrounded, outperformed and eventually killed in droves by their enemies. God says because the USA refused to make Him her defense, because she refused to serve Him as God - He will let her fall.
Another list of sins: child sexual abuse, evil children, sexual perversions- i.e. adultery, bestiality, fornication, same-sex relations, for abortion, murder and so much more, America will be judged, emptied and the land finally given her rest. May the righteous seek God about these prophetic words and continue to pray to escape these judgement. God bless you.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/a-bitter-decree-the-mother-of-seven-october-20-2019/
Other prophecies referenced in this video:
THE IRON DECREE ----- https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/3123/
AN ORIGINAL PEOPLE ------ https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/05/an-original-people-december-5-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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