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Cuomo Praises Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘His Team Is On It’
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20 views • March 17, 2020
By Mairead McArdle | March 17, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Trump administration’s efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, after initially criticizing the federal government’s response as “absurd and nonsensical.”
Source: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/cuomo-praises-trumps-coronavirus-response-his-team-is-on-it/
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New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Trump administration’s efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, after initially criticizing the federal government’s response as “absurd and nonsensical.”
Source: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/cuomo-praises-trumps-coronavirus-response-his-team-is-on-it/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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