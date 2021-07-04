© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Get Caught With Your Pants Down - A Quick Walk Through The Sistine Chapel
Follow
1
Share
Report
22 views • July 04, 2021
One day your gonna get caught with your pants down. Don't do it! Only ONE path back to the Father. All it takes is BELIEF, no less then Abraham... "For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness." All glory to the LORD God.
Watch The WAY Home playlist here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
Watch The WAY Home playlist here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.