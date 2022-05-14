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Russia: Top Democrats Involved in US-Funded Biowarfare Research in Ukraine
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836 views • May 14, 2022
Russia has called for a meeting with the UN Security Council to present what Moscow claims is new evidence of US biological warfare research programs in Ukraine. Russia has made allegations since March that the US Pentagon was conducting bioweapons research inside Ukraine. On Friday, the UN Security Council’s calendar appears to show two meetings planned for committee consultations.
Furthermore, the Russian Defense Ministry presented new data on the activities of the US government and American pharmaceutical companies operating on Ukrainian soil. They also accused President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and billionaire George Soros of involvement in the conspiracy to outsource pharmaceutical testing on humans in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/13/22.
Furthermore, the Russian Defense Ministry presented new data on the activities of the US government and American pharmaceutical companies operating on Ukrainian soil. They also accused President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and billionaire George Soros of involvement in the conspiracy to outsource pharmaceutical testing on humans in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/13/22.
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