X22 REPORT Ep. 2977b - The Beginning Of The End, News Unlocks Past, Trump Sends Message

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2977b - Jan. 19, 2023
The Beginning Of The End, News Unlocks Past, Trump Sends Message
The [DS] is now making a move, they know the news is going to unlock the past and they are preparing for this. This is the beginning of the end for them. As the evidence is produced the [DS] will remove [JB], they are prepping the plan, this plan will not end well for them, this is a trap set by the patriots. Trump lets everyone know that what you are watching is a two tiered system, and the people are see it play out at the highest level. The [DS] will not be able to survive this in the end.
