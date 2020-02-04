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Antifa Threatens Pelosi’s Challenger: “When the Cameras Aren’t Around, I’m Gonna F**k You Up”
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24 views • February 04, 2020
February 4, 2020 by Jennifer Van Laar
Over the weekend, Scott Presler and his crew headed to San Francisco to do a little community service (a/k/a clean up trash, used needles, human feces, and more from the streets) and partnered with the San Francisco GOP. Yes, there is such a thing as a San Francisco GOP, and they’re actually gaining membership. That could be because their chair, who is also challenging San Fran Nan, actually stands up to bullies.
Source: https://www.redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/02/04/antifa-threaten-pelosis-challenger-when-the-cameras-are-gone-im-gonna-fk-you-up/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Over the weekend, Scott Presler and his crew headed to San Francisco to do a little community service (a/k/a clean up trash, used needles, human feces, and more from the streets) and partnered with the San Francisco GOP. Yes, there is such a thing as a San Francisco GOP, and they’re actually gaining membership. That could be because their chair, who is also challenging San Fran Nan, actually stands up to bullies.
Source: https://www.redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/02/04/antifa-threaten-pelosis-challenger-when-the-cameras-are-gone-im-gonna-fk-you-up/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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