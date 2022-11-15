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Kanye V. MK Ultra | Liberty Hour
In this episode of Liberty Hour, Alex Newman discusses the drug experiments that have occurred amongst celebrities, as well as the occult elite that reside in Hollywood.
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Full episodes of Liberty Hour are at www.AMPNews.us!