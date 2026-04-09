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"I never been friends with Epstein: Donald & I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time." - Melania Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time." - Melania Trump

No idea why Melania Trump released this statement today, literally out of nowhere.

The First lady of the US denied being Epstein's victim, and said he didn't introduce her to Donald Trump.

"I was never involved in any capacity... My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter."

She called on Congress to give Epstein's victims a public hearing with sworn testimony.

"Give these victims the opportunity to testify under oath before Congress, with the power of sworn testimony... Only then will we have the truth."

Adding:

 "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell." - Khawaja M. Asif, Minister of Defense of Pakistan

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy