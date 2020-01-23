The David Knight Show (23 Jan 20 Full Show)

Topics—00:00:00 “Pettifogging”: the word of the week and the best description of the impeachment hearing— Middle of H1S2 Trump says he wants Apple to unlock phones, but Apple’s already removing encryption at request of FBI. Govt & giant corporations pretend there’s privacy & free speech— H1S4 China’s coronavirus, the quarantine, the panic, the facts— H2S1 Even after allowing 2 children per family, China’s population is crashing. They’ve caught affluenza from the West— Middle of H2S5 Indiana state rep shows the way to protect innocent life by NULLIFYING Roe v Wade and stopping judicial tyranny— Middle of H3S3 AOC tells us all businesses are built on theft and exploitation of migrants of color while she refuses to pay $250,000 owed to DNC— H3S4 Greta is the Prophet of Doom & Gore is the Profit of Doom at Davos. And, conservative Hoover Institute of Stanford joins “climate change” panicCleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!