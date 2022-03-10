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NEW: Dr. Judy Mikovits Drops Truth Bombs About Gain Of Function & Vaccines (Truth Warrior)
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331 views • March 10, 2022
In this explosive interview with Dr Mikovits we discuss:
viruses vs terrain, truth about vaccines, pharma cult, medical industrial complex, COVID vaccines, vaccine injuries and how to cure, gender confusion, contaminated blood/food supply, the Fauci fraud, the pandemic fraud, and more.
Dr Judy Mikovits website: https://therealdrjudy.com/
Her online health store https://drjsol.gethealthy.store
Judy Mikovits, PhD is a biochemist and molecular biologist with more than 35 years of experience. Internationally known, a veritable “rock star” of the scientific world, she served as the director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before directing the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. She later developed the first neuroimmune institute. Her early work focused on cancer and HIV, her latest on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and autism. She has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
Watch the new CULT OF THE MEDICS trailer: https://cultofthemedics.com/
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR +
http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGUARD stop giving your $ to walmart, make the switch! https://truthwarriorswitch.com/
viruses vs terrain, truth about vaccines, pharma cult, medical industrial complex, COVID vaccines, vaccine injuries and how to cure, gender confusion, contaminated blood/food supply, the Fauci fraud, the pandemic fraud, and more.
Dr Judy Mikovits website: https://therealdrjudy.com/
Her online health store https://drjsol.gethealthy.store
Judy Mikovits, PhD is a biochemist and molecular biologist with more than 35 years of experience. Internationally known, a veritable “rock star” of the scientific world, she served as the director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before directing the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. She later developed the first neuroimmune institute. Her early work focused on cancer and HIV, her latest on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and autism. She has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles.
My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
Watch the new CULT OF THE MEDICS trailer: https://cultofthemedics.com/
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR +
http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGUARD stop giving your $ to walmart, make the switch! https://truthwarriorswitch.com/
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