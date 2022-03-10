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NEW: Dr. Judy Mikovits Drops Truth Bombs About Gain Of Function & Vaccines (Truth Warrior)
Truth Warrior
Truth Warrior
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331 views • March 10, 2022
In this explosive interview with Dr Mikovits we discuss:
viruses vs terrain, truth about vaccines, pharma cult, medical industrial complex, COVID vaccines, vaccine injuries and how to cure, gender confusion, contaminated blood/food supply, the Fauci fraud, the pandemic fraud, and more.

Dr Judy Mikovits website: https://therealdrjudy.com/  

Her online health store https://drjsol.gethealthy.store

Judy Mikovits, PhD is a biochemist and molecular biologist with more than 35 years of experience. Internationally known, a veritable “rock star” of the scientific world, she served as the director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before directing the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals. She later developed the first neuroimmune institute. Her early work focused on cancer and HIV, her latest on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and autism. She has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles.

My site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com

Watch the new CULT OF THE MEDICS trailer: https://cultofthemedics.com/
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR +
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Keywords
vaccine injurypandemicmedical industrial complexcultscovid 19david whiteheadtruth warriorcult of the medicsunslaved
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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