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What Happens When You Resist God's Spirit?
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91 views • October 15, 2021
When you resist God's spirit you make forgiveness impossible. In order to make progress in our spiritual walk and be forgiven for our past sins, we need to listen to and obey God's spirit speaking to us through our conscience.
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