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Police State II: The Takeover
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42 views • April 12, 2022
Police State II: The Takeover – Alex Jones Exposes the Cycle of Fear & Reaction Being Used to Paralyze the Public
The looming specter of terrorism has become the ultimate excuse for the systematic oppression of the American people. Homeland Security, Patriot Act 1 & 2, the Total Information Awareness Network – these have all been created and endorsed under the guise of national security. But what are the real reasons for these measures, and exactly what ends justify these means?
Get a DVD copy while you still can: https://www.infowarsstore.com/police-state-trilogy-dvd
https://www.banned.video/
Infowars Films
The looming specter of terrorism has become the ultimate excuse for the systematic oppression of the American people. Homeland Security, Patriot Act 1 & 2, the Total Information Awareness Network – these have all been created and endorsed under the guise of national security. But what are the real reasons for these measures, and exactly what ends justify these means?
Get a DVD copy while you still can: https://www.infowarsstore.com/police-state-trilogy-dvd
https://www.banned.video/
Infowars Films
Keywords
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