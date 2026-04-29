BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOWN WITH HIGH PLACES | 4-29-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
162 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Show #2653


Show Notes:


LAN Links:

https://thelibertyactionnetworthelibertyactionnetwork.com/rock-in-across-the-usak.com/rock-in-across-the-usa/

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/join-us-at-sky-hi/

Ephesians 6:10-20 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ephesians%206%3A10-20&version=KJV

'Wile': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/wile

'Loin': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/loin

Jason Howerton on demons: https://www.facebook.com/reel/743253475415136

Rep. Brandon Gill grills abortion advocate: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/must-watch-abortion-advocate-refuses-name-preferred-grisly/

What are High Places? https://christiananswers.net/dictionary/highplace.html

What power do demons have? https://www.blueletterbible.org/faq/don_stewart/don_stewart_53.cfm

'Manifest': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/manifest

Craig links

https://www.wypr.org/wypr-news/2025-07-28/baltimore-incinerators-cause-about-100-million-in-health-costs-study-says


https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/manifest


PRAYER: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Psalm-133-declares-a-blessing-where-this-is-unity-in-the-body-of-Christ.pdf



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Willow Tohi
Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration&#8217;s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Ron Paul Institute Hosts Conference Criticizing Trump Administration’s Iran Policy, Drawing Dissenting Former Officials

Garrison Vance
ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

ICC orders payment of REPARATIONS for victims of Timbuktu jihadist

Ava Grace
How everyday carbs reprogram your body&#8217;s defenses

How everyday carbs reprogram your body’s defenses

Patrick Lewis
Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Why even moderate drinkers need a break from alcohol for better health

Cassie B.
Your mouth&#8217;s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Your mouth’s hidden secret: The oral microbiome may predict your lifespan

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy