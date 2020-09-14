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The legalistic teaching of fasting - 1
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21 views • September 14, 2020
Many false preachers today have been binding believers under the legalistic teaching of fasting. They institute 3 day, 7 day, 21 day, 40 day and even 50 day fasts. For what purpose exactly? You never saw more flimsy reasons as are given on the websites of these churches. Yet we have been freed by Christ and given access to God. Flee from these charlatans. Please study the scripture given here as the Lord laid it on my heart for the sake of freeing someone who is caught up in this lie.
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