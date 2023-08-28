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Prophecy 62 Excerpts YAH Warns those that reject the vaccines need to pray to not be Quarantined. Pray & Trust Psalm 91! Stadiums filled (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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180 views • August 28, 2023

REPENT!  REPENT!  REPENT! Prophecy 62
THE KING IS COMING!
Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
on Yom Kippur, September 16, 2002


*****
Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Keywords
repentanceintercessorshidden spiritual warriors
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